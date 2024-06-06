Watch CBS News
1 dead, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash at US-27 and Pines Boulevard; traffic diverted

Pembroke Pines fatal crash under investigation
Pembroke Pines fatal crash under investigation 00:20

FORT LAUDERDALE —  At least one person is dead and three other people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Pembroke Pines, impacting traffic on Thursday afternoon.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the five-vehicle crash happened at Pines Boulevard and US-27. Two of the injured were transported to a local hospital, Pembroke Pines Fire told CBS News Miami. Their conditions are currently unknown at this time.

Northbound US-27 and the east and westbound lanes of Pines Boulevard are currently closed as police investigate. Officers on-site are redirecting traffic.

This is a developing story. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest updates.

