1 dead, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash at US-27 and Pines Boulevard; traffic diverted
FORT LAUDERDALE — At least one person is dead and three other people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Pembroke Pines, impacting traffic on Thursday afternoon.
According to Pembroke Pines Police, the five-vehicle crash happened at Pines Boulevard and US-27. Two of the injured were transported to a local hospital, Pembroke Pines Fire told CBS News Miami. Their conditions are currently unknown at this time.
Northbound US-27 and the east and westbound lanes of Pines Boulevard are currently closed as police investigate. Officers on-site are redirecting traffic.
