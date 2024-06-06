1 dead, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash at US-27 and Pines Boulevard; traffic diverted

FORT LAUDERDALE — At least one person is dead and three other people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Pembroke Pines, impacting traffic on Thursday afternoon.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the five-vehicle crash happened at Pines Boulevard and US-27. Two of the injured were transported to a local hospital, Pembroke Pines Fire told CBS News Miami. Their conditions are currently unknown at this time.

UPDATE 2: Based on our preliminary investigation, five vehicle occupants were involved in this crash. Three with injuries, and one deceased.



Northbound US-27 & westbound and eastbound Pines Boulevard will be closed down while we conduct our investigation. https://t.co/kxn7RfPDs3 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) June 6, 2024

Northbound US-27 and the east and westbound lanes of Pines Boulevard are currently closed as police investigate. Officers on-site are redirecting traffic.

