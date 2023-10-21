1 dead, 3 hospitalized after late-night crash on Kendall Drive

KENDALL — One person is dead and three others were hospitalized following a late-night crash in Southwest Miami-Dade Friday.

Around 10:45 p.m., a white Honda SUV and a black Dodge sedan collided on Kendall Drive in the area of SW 142nd Ave., according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Four people were transported to Kendall Regional Hospital and one of them — who was only identified as a man — died from his injuries. The conditions of the three other individuals were not given as of Saturday morning.

The crash is under investigation.