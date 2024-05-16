Hollywood police investigate triple shooting resulting in 1 dead, 2 hospitalized

MIAMI - One person is dead and two others were rushed to an area hospital following a shooting in Hollywood Thursday afternoon.

Police said they received a call shortly before 4:30 p.m. about a shooting near the 5800 block of McKinley Street.

When officers arrived, they located three victims. One was pronounced dead and two were rushed to Memorial Regional, where their condition is unknown.

Police said there is no suspect believed to be at large.

Detectives are speaking with witnesses.

Authorities continue to investigate.