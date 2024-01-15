1 dead, 2 critically injured in Biscayne Park crash

MIAMI - Biscayne Park police are investigating a fiery car crash that left one man dead and two others critically injured.

It happened just before 1 p.m. Monday afternoon on 119th Street in Biscayne Park.

According to police, the driver hit a tree in the median of the residential street, then crashed into a carport and then the vehicle burst into flames.

Two occupants of the car were ejected and are in critical condition.

"We recovered evidence and video and will be working with Miami-Dade police on the investigation," said Biscayne Park Police Chief Luis Cabrera

Neighbors were horrified at the sight but some say they were not surprised considering that drivers frequently ignore the 25 mph speed limit and go much faster.

Resident Ingrid Garcia believes the driver was going more than 60 mph.

"I'm not surprised it happened. Something needs to be done," she said

"It's a beautiful neighborhood but it's a problem."