1 dead, 10 hospitalized after tornado touches down in Laguna Heights, Texas

One person is dead and at least 10 people have been hospitalized after a tornado touched down in Texas overnight, officials said Saturday morning.

The EF1 tornado touched down in Laguna Heights, a community on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico about 180 miles from the city of Corpus Christi, at around 4 a.m. local time. It caused "extensive damage," neighboring town Port Isabel wrote on social media.

Laguna Heights is located between Port Isabel and Laguna Vista. The highway connecting the three communities was damaged, according to officials, and is currently blocked to all traffic.

SH 100 CLOSED in both directions, between Laguna Heights and SPI, while #TxDOT crews work debris removal from the roadway. Monitor this closure on https://t.co/UKST6t83qs or call 1-800-452-9292. pic.twitter.com/66sgo1y9R1 — TxDOT Pharr District (@TxDOTPharr) May 13, 2023

In addition to the highway, "multiple structures sustained extensive damage," officials said. Power lines have also been damaged, resulting in outages.

Search and rescue efforts for other injuries or fatalities remain ongoing, officials said. A triage center has been set up by the Valley Regional Medical Center for "walking wounded."

Valley Baptist, Harlingen Medical Center and Valley Regional took in the 11 patients, one of whom was a fatality.

A shelter has been opened at the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center, overseen by the Salvation Army, the Red Cross, and local emergency management officials.

Crews from multiple agencies are involved in the cleanup effort, officials said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.