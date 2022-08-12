1 dead, 1 wounded in SW Miami-Dade overnight shooting

MIAMI - Police say one teen is dead and another is in the hospital after an overnight double shooting in SW Miami-Dade.

Authorities said it happened near the 128th block of 263rd Terrace.

According to investigators, the shooting stemmed from a fight between family members, which escalated into a shooting.

Police say an 18-year-old man died and a 17-year-old is now in stable condition.

The suspected gunman was taken into custody.

No other details were immediately available.