1 dead, 1 wounded in SW Miami-Dade overnight shooting
MIAMI - Police say one teen is dead and another is in the hospital after an overnight double shooting in SW Miami-Dade.
Authorities said it happened near the 128th block of 263rd Terrace.
According to investigators, the shooting stemmed from a fight between family members, which escalated into a shooting.
Police say an 18-year-old man died and a 17-year-old is now in stable condition.
The suspected gunman was taken into custody.
No other details were immediately available.
