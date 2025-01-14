Person airlifted to hospital after townhome goes up in flames in Homestead, fire officials say

MIAMI — One person was airlifted to the hospital after a townhome went up in flames late Monday night, fire officials said.

The fire happened near 4200 NE 9th St. when Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received the call of a townhome fire with possible exposure to neighboring units. The flames deemed the situation a second-alarm fire, prompting a large response from firefighting crews.

The fire has since been put out, but Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told CBS News Miami that one person was taken by helicopter to a nearby trauma center. The person's condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.