Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz penalty trial closing arguments to get underway

Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz penalty trial closing arguments to get underwayget the free app
FORT LAUDERDALE - The penalty phase for convicted Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz is nearing an end.
On Tuesday, closing arguments will get underway with deliberations expected to begin Wednesday.
Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder a year ago in the Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.
The jury will decide whether to impose 17 separate life or death sentences.
Attorney: Most damning testimony came from Nikolas Cruz himself
Parkland shooting victims' families on end of Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial
Attorney Richard Rosenbaum weighs in on what to expect
Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial
Prosecutors have tried to prove that the shooting was a cold and carefully planned massacre by someone suffering from an anti-social personality disorder.
But the defense attorneys contend that the alcoholism that Cruz's birth mother's battle led to the violence.
"The public defenders are trying to keep on swaying this back to this poor child that was damaged from even before birth and he suffered all these problems all along," said defense attorney Richard Rosenbaum, who is not part of this proceeding.
Jury deliberations will get underway on Wednesday. They have no time limit to decide whether to recommend Cruz be put to death or sentenced to life in prison. To recommend the death penalty, jurors have to be unanimous on all 17 counts.
Although the trial is to decide Cruz's punishment and nothing else, relatives of the victims said they are glad the court hearing is reaching its conclusion.
"My frame of mind is I'm glad we are near an end," said Debbi Hixon, whose husband, athletic director Chris Hixon, was killed during the mass shooting.
Hixon told CBS4 Monday that regardless of the court outcome, it will change nothing about her reality, which is life without her husband.
"Having a death sentence will bring some justice and send a message this is intolerable," she said.