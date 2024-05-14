Trump trial live updates as Michael Cohen returns for second day of testimony

Trump trial live updates as Michael Cohen returns for second day of testimonyget the free app
Michael Cohen is returning to the witness stand in former President Donald Trump's New York trial on Tuesday for his second day of testimony against his longtime boss.
Cohen served as Trump's personal attorney for nearly a decade before he entered the White House in 2017. Cohen testified on Monday that Trump directly approved of a plan to reimburse him for a $130,000 payment he made before the 2016 election to Stormy Daniels, an adult film star who was selling her story of an alleged sexual encounter with Trump.
Those reimbursements were made over the course of a year and were characterized as payments for Cohen's legal services in the Trump Organization's records. Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, one charge for each invoice, check and voucher created in connection with the payments to Cohen. He has pleaded not guilty and denies having sex with Daniels.
On the stand Monday, Cohen said Trump signed off on the plan to reimburse him during a meeting at Trump Tower. He told jurors that Trump was shown notes from a Trump Organization executive tallying the total amount he was owed: $420,000, which included enough to cover taxes and a bonus for Cohen.
Trump's attorneys have not yet had their chance to question Cohen. They are expected to zero in on Cohen's extensive credibility issues. The former attorney previously pleaded guilty to lying to Congress and has admitted to lying under oath several other times.
The defense is also likely to question Cohen's motivations for testifying. Since falling out of favor with Trump in 2018, Cohen has become a vocal critic of his former boss, using his books, podcasts and media appearances to cheerlead the cases against him.
House Speaker Mike Johnson, potential running mates to attend trial
Several top Republican officials, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and a couple of Republicans on Trump's shortlist to be Trump's running mate, are expected to attend his trial today to show their support for the presumptive GOP nominee.
North Dakota Gov Doug Burgum, former primary opponent Vivek Ramaswamy, and Florida Reps. Byron Donalds and Cory Mills are expected to be at the trial Tuesday.
Most of them are also expected to attend the closed-door fundraiser in New York City this evening. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott — a top vice presidential possibility — will be in New York today, but he will not be at the court, though he'll be attending the fundraiser.
Fin Gómez and Olivia Rinaldi