How to watch Thursday's House Jan. 6 committee hearing on Trump's "relentless" pressure on Pence

How to watch Thursday's House Jan. 6 committee hearing on Trump's "relentless" pressure on Penceget the free app
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold the third in a series of public hearings on Thursday beginning at 1 p.m. ET.
CBS News will broadcast the hearing as a Special Report.
Committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney tweeted a preview of the hearing, saying it would be focused on "President Trump's relentless effort on Jan. 6 and in the days beforehand to pressure Vice President Pence to refuse to count lawful electoral votes."
Pence's former counsel Greg Jacob and conservative jurist J. Michael Luttig, who has advised Pence, are scheduled to appear. Two people familiar with Luttig's expected testimony, who were not authorized to discuss details of the hearing, told CBS News that he is expected to tell the committee "America's democracy was almost stolen from her."
Luttig will also likely state that the Republican National Committee is wrong to have referred to some of the events of Jan. 6, 2021, as "legitimate political discourse," and he will warn fellow conservatives to not ignore the gravity of what Trump did as he scrambled to hold onto the presidency that day.
Luttig will also reveal how he advised then-Vice President Mike Pence to resist Trump's pleas for Pence to block the congressional certification of Joe Biden's election victory.
There will also be video from the deposition of former Pence chief of staff Marc Short, but he will not be a live witness, committee aides said Wednesday.
Committee aides also said there will be four sections of the hearing. First, the committee will explore the appearance of the theory by lawyer John Eastman and others that the vice president could unilaterally reject electors. Next, aides said the committee will focus on the rejection of that theory by Pence's lawyers, a "group of committed public servants who upheld their oath" and gave Pence "sound advice" that he didn't have the authority.
Third, aides said the committee will present the pressure campaign on Pence, with Trump both participating and trying to rally his supporters to get them to pressure the vice president themselves. The committee will argue this directly contributed to the attack on the Capitol, and put Pence's life in danger.
Last, aides said the committee will present that there is an ongoing threat to democracy because there are still people advocating the election was rigged, while at the same time there were people in the White House who had the view, expressed by former White House senior adviser and lawyer Eric Herschmann, that Eastman was going to need a good criminal defense attorney.
Cheney on Tuesday showed a video clip of testimony of Herschmann speaking about a conversation he had with Eastman on Jan. 7, 2021 — the day after the riot. Herschmann said Eastman mentioned something about Georgia and preserving something for appeal, and Herschmann said he replied, "Are you out of your f-ing mind? I said I only want to hear two words coming out of your mouth from now on: Orderly transition."
Herschmann added that he told Eastman, "'Now I'm going to give you the best free legal advice you're ever going to get in your life: Get a great f-ing criminal defense lawyer, you're going to need it.' And then I hung up on him."
The inclusion of the Herschmann clip suggests Thursday's hearing will take a look at Eastman's role. CBS News has obtained records showing Eastman pushed the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to help overturn Mr. Biden's victory in the state and send "an alternate slate of electors" for Trump.
Cheney said in her opening statement last week that the committee will present email exchanges between Eastman and Jacob, the Pence attorney. "Jacob said this to Mr. Eastman: 'Thanks to your bullsh**, we are under siege,'" Cheney said.
On Wednesday, the committee released surveillance footage showing GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk leading a group of people on a tour of the Capitol complex the day before the attack, with some of the guests documenting locations like staircases, security checkpoints and hallways.
The committee asked Loudermilk last month for information about a tour he led of the Capitol complex before the assault. Loudermilk denied that he ever gave a tour of the Capitol itself on Jan. 5, when it was closed to tourists due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a review of security footage, the U.S. Capitol Police determined last month that there was "no evidence" that Loudermilk led the group into the Capitol and said "we do not consider any of the activities we observed as suspicious."
But the committee suggested otherwise in a letter to Loudermilk on Wednesday. The new footage shows the congressman leading "a tour of approximately ten individuals led by you to areas in the Rayburn, Longworth, and Cannon House Office Buildings, as well as the entrances to tunnels leading to the U.S. Capitol," Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson wrote. The group stayed for "several hours," he wrote, and some "photographed and recorded areas of the complex not typically of interest to tourists."
Thompson said Wednesday that the video will not be used in Thursday's hearing.
What was scheduled to be the third hearing Wednesday was postponed on Tuesday, the committee said. There was some uncertainty behind the reason for the delay. Committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren said the delay was due to "tech issues" with the staff putting together the video presentation. But a committee spokesperson said the postponement was "due to a number of scheduling factors, including production timeline and availability of members and witnesses."
Meanwhile, committee member Rep. Pete Aguilar said Tuesday that the schedule has "always been fluid."
The committee has two more public hearings scheduled: Tuesday, June 21 at 1 p.m. ET, and Thursday, June 23 at 1 p.m. ET. Thompson said Wednesday that the committee is planning on finishing the hearings this month, meaning two more still need to be scheduled.
Zak Hudak contributed reporting.
How to watch the House Jan. 6 committee hearing
What: House Jan. 6 committee hearing
Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
On TV: CBS stations (Find your local station here)
Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device
- Follow: Live updates on CBSNews.com
Former federal Judge Michael Luttig has stark message for Jan. 6 committee
Retired federal Judge J. Michael Luttig, a staunch conservative long admired by many Republicans, will testify before the House's Jan. 6 committee on Thursday with an urgent and stark message for the panel about former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election: "America's democracy was almost stolen from her."
Luttig will also likely state that the Republican National Committee is wrong to have referred to some of the events of Jan. 6, 2021 as "legitimate political discourse" and warn fellow conservatives to not ignore the gravity of what Trump did as he scrambled to hold onto the presidency that day.
The retired judge's planned remarks were confirmed to CBS News by two people familiar with his expected testimony who were not authorized to discuss details of the hearing.
He will also reveal how he advised then-Vice President Mike Pence to resist Trump's pleas for Pence to block the congressional certification of Joe Biden's election victory.
Read more here.
Committee aides say Thursday's hearing will focus on Pence pressure campaign and ongoing threat to democracy
In addition to Greg Jacob, committee aides said Wednesday that conservative jurist J. Michael Luttig, who has advised Pence, is scheduled to appear in Thursday's hearing.
There will also be video from the deposition of former Pence chief of staff Marc Short, but he will not be a live witness, committee aides said Wednesday.
Committee aides also said Wednesday that there will be four sections of the hearing. First, the committee will explore the appearance of the theory by lawyer John Eastman and others that the vice president could unilaterally reject electors. Next, aides said the committee will focus on the rejection of that theory by Pence's lawyers, a "group of committed public servants who upheld their oath" and who gave Pence "sound advice" that he didn't have the authority.
Third, aides said the committee will present the pressure campaign on Pence, with Trump both participating and trying to rally his supporters to get them to pressure the vice president themselves. The committee will argue this directly contributed to the attack on the Capitol, and put Pence's life in danger. Aides said the committee will have testimony from both live witnesses and deposition interview testimony on this subject.
Last, aides said the committee will present that there is an ongoing threat to democracy because there are still people advocating the election was rigged, while at the same time there were people in the White House who had the view, expressed by former White House senior adviser and lawyer Eric Herschmann, that Eastman was going to need a good criminal defense attorney.
Kevin Seefried, who brought Confederate flag inside Capitol on Jan. 6, found guilty of obstruction of Congress
Kevin Seefried, who was seen carrying the Confederate flag through the halls of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and his son Hunter Seefried, were found guilty of felony obstruction of Congress, illegal entry and disorderly conduct in the Capitol.
Kevin and Hunter Seefried, of Laurel, Delaware, traveled to Washington, D.C., for then-President Trump's Jan. 6, 2021, "Stop the Steal" rally. On that day, they were alleged by U.S. prosecutors to have been among the first protesters to breach the Capitol, entering through a broken window — video footage allegedly shows Hunter Seefried punching it out with a two-by-four. Kevin Seefried was photographed a short time later with the Confederate flag, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
Kevin Seefried then allegedly confronted U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman near the Senate. Court documents said that Kevin Seefried said he brought the flag from his home in Delaware, where it is usually displayed outside.
Read more here.
— Scott MacFarlane, Paulina Smolinski, Robert Legare, Erin Donaghue
Thompson said Loudermilk video won't be used in Thursday's hearing
Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson told reporters on Wednesday that they released the video of Rep. Barry Loudermilk leading a tour the day before the Capitol attack because Loudermilk "indicated that he was vindicated and there was no issue with it. So the video speaks for itself."
Thompson said the video won't be used in Thursday's committee hearing.
— Zak Hudak and Caroline Linton
Video shows GOP congressman leading tour of Capitol complex day before Jan. 6 attack
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol released new surveillance footage on Wednesday showing GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk leading a group of people on a tour of the Capitol complex the day before the attack, with some of the guests documenting locations like staircases, security checkpoints and hallways.
The committee asked Loudermilk last month for information about a tour he led of the Capitol complex before the assault. Loudermilk denied that he ever gave a tour of the Capitol itself on Jan. 5, when it was closed to tourists due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a review of security footage, the U.S. Capitol Police determined last month that there was "no evidence" that Loudermilk led the group into the Capitol and said "we do not consider any of the activities we observed as suspicious."
But the committee suggested otherwise in a letter to Loudermilk on Wednesday. The new footage shows the congressman leading "a tour of approximately ten individuals led by you to areas in the Rayburn, Longworth, and Cannon House Office Buildings, as well as the entrances to tunnels leading to the U.S. Capitol," Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson wrote. The group stayed for "several hours," he wrote, and some "photographed and recorded areas of the complex not typically of interest to tourists."
Read more here.
Cheney releases video previewing Thursday's hearing
Committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney tweeted a video preview ahead of Thursday's hearing. She said the committee will focus on "President Trump's relentless effort on Jan. 6 and in the days beforehand to pressure Vice President Pence to refuse to count lawful electoral votes."
Cheney also showed a clip of testimony of Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann speaking about a conversation he had with Trump-allied legal adviser John Eastman on Jan. 7, 2021 — the day after the riot. Eastman had been pushing arguments for states to overturn Biden's victory.
Herschmann said he told Eastman, "Are you out of your f-ing mind? I said I only want to hear two words coming out of your mouth from now on: Orderly transition."
Herschmann added that he told Eastman, "'Now I'm going to give you the best free legal advice you're ever going to get in your life: Get a great f-ing criminal defense lawyer, you're going to need it.' And then I hung up on him."
Pence's former chief counsel Greg Jacob to appear Thursday
Greg Jacob, who served as chief counsel to former Vice President Mike Pence, is set to appear before the committee on Thursday. According to The Washington Post, Jacob and Pence chief of staff Marc Short were with Pence in the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Cheney said in her opening statement last week that the committee will present email exchanges between Jacob and Trump-allied attorney John Eastman. "Jacob said this to Mr. Eastman: 'Thanks to your bullsh**, we are under siege,'" Cheney said.
Committee announces next hearings
The House Jan. 6 committee announced the dates of the next two hearings: Tuesday, June 21 at 1 p.m. ET and Thursday, June 23 at 1 p.m. ET.
These two hearings will be the fourth and fifth out an expected seven hearings this month.
Highlights from Day 1 of the hearings
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol began laying out its findings in a prime-time hearing on Thursday, June 9.
Many of the revelations came from recorded, on-camera testimony from Trump administration insiders, including Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and former Attorney General William Barr, who have appeared before the committee over the past several months.
There was also live testimony from two witnesses. Documentary filmmaker Nick Quested described following the Proud Boys as they led the assault.
And Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards gave a firsthand account of trying to hold back the mob and suffering a traumatic brain injury that has kept her from returning to the job.
"What I saw was just a war scene," she said. "It was something like I had seen out of the movies. I could not believe my eyes. ... It was carnage. It was chaos."
"Never in my wildest dreams did I think that as a police officer and as a law enforcement officer, I would find myself in the middle of a battle," she continued. "I am trained to detain a couple of subjects and handle a crowd, but I'm not combat trained. And that day, it was just hours of hand-to-hand combat."
Highlights from Day 2 of the hearings
In the second day of the House Jan. 6 select committee public hearings, on Monday, June 13, the committee focused on the evidence establishing that former President Donald Trump lost his reelection campaign, and knew that he lost.
Yet instead of accepting defeat, Chairman Bennie Thompson said Trump "decided to wage an attack on our democracy, an attack on the American people," which culminated in the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Witnesses included former Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt, who testified about how the network called the crucial state of Arizona for Biden, and videotaped testimony from Trump's 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien, who said he thought it was "far too early" for Trump to declare victory on election night, which Trump did at the urging of Rudy Giuliani.
There was also additional videotaped testimony from former Attorney General William Barr, who was shown in the first hearing saying he told Trump his claims of widespread election fraud were "bullsh**."
Barr said a report claiming voting machines from Dominion Voting Systems were changing votes from Trump to President Biden was "amateurish," and he described other claims of voter fraud as "bogus and silly and usually based on complete misinformation."
The committee also showed how the Trump campaign and allies used baseless claims of election fraud to raise millions of dollars from the former president's supporters — money that was then funneled into the pockets of entities with close ties to Trump.