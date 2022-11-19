Find your nearest Thanksgiving giveaway around town

Find your nearest Thanksgiving giveaway around townget the free app
11/20 THANKSGIVING BASKET BRIGADE
Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center's 30th Annual Thanksgiving Basket Brigade
Volunteers will deliver more than 1,200 Thanksgiving meals to families caring for a child with special healthcare needs.
What: Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center's 30th Annual Thanksgiving Basket Brigade
When: 9 a.m. Sunday, November 20
Where: Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center's parking garage
1401 S. Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
For more information, visit ChildrensDiagnostic.org.
11/21 BROWARD HEALTH POINT TO DISTRIBUTE 500 THANKSGIVING MEALS TO THE HOMELESS
What: Broward HealthPoint staff will be joined by Broward Health leadership to distribute 500 grab-and-go traditional Thanksgiving meals to the homeless during an annual holiday meal distribution by Broward HealthPoint, formerly Broward Health Community Health Services.
When: Monday, November 21, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Broward HealthPoint Bernard P. Alicki Health Center
1101 W. Broward Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
For more information, visit BrowardHealthPoint.org.
11/22 DOLPHINS WILKINS TURKEYS
Meet a Miami Dolphin and Take Home a Thanksgiving Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Christian Wilkins to Distribute Turkeys at Dade County Federal Credit Union's Miami Gardens Branch
What: Miami Dolphins star defensive end Christian Wilkins and Dade County Federal Credit Union will distribute hundreds of Thanksgiving turkeys. The event is open to the public.
When: Tuesday, November 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Dade County Federal Credit Union Miami Gardens Branch
20645 NW 2nd Ave., Miami Gardens, FL 33169
11/22 SENIORS DELIVER TREATS TO FIRST RESPONDERS
Aventura Seniors Provide Sweet Treats to First Responders
Nearly 100 gourmet Thanksgiving pies will be delivered to the Aventura Police Department
(AVPD) by local senior citizens. The seniors will deliver goodies in the "Vihicle For Good,"
an 'acts of kindness' mobile created by the residents of Vi at Aventura retirement community
When: Tuesday, November 22, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Where: City of Aventura Police Department, 19200 West Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL 33180
To learn more about the Vi at Aventura lifestyle, visit https://miami.viliving, call 305-912-0613, or email Aventura@viliving.com.
11/22 DADE CORRECTIONS TURKEY GIVEAWAY
3rd Annual Feast for the Streets Will Distribute 800 Turkeys to South Florida Residents
When: Tuesday, November 22 at 10 a.m.
Where: This drive-thru event kicks off at Gwen Cherry Park located at 7090 NW 22nd Avenue in Miami, FL. Each year the cars begin lining up as early as 7am to ensure their free Turkey.