Facing South Florida: Teri Hornstein reports live from Trump rally in southwest Miami

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

DeFede speaks with CBS reporter Teri Hornstein live in Miami at a Trump rally
CBS4's Jim DeFede checks in with Teri Hornstein reporting live Sunday morning from a Trump rally for Sen. Marco Rubio in southwest Miami.

Also, get a quick look at Southwest Regional Library in Pembroke Pines for the final day of in-person early voting.

And throughout the day, CBS4's Next Weather Meteorologist Jennifer Correa will have an hour-by-hour breakdown of what early voters can expect as well as a look ahead to the forecast for Election Day.

 

Facing South Florida: Last Words, Weather

By Jim DeFede
 

Facing South Florida: Editorial Board Editors Have Their Say, Part 2

Guests:   Nancy Ancrum/EDITORIAL PAGE EDITOR, MIAMI HERALD

Steve Bousquet/EDITORIAL PAGE EDITOR, SUN SENTINEL

By Jim DeFede
 

Facing South Florida: One-on-One with Raquel Pacheco

Jim goes one-on-one with democrat Raquel Pacheco, a State Senate candidate, who is efforting to unseat incumbent republican Ileana Garcia.       

Guest:   Raquel Pacheco/(D) CANDIDATE, FL STATE SENATE DISTRICT 37 

By Jim DeFede
 

Facing South Florida: Miami-Dade Schools Bond Referendum

Jim goes one-on-one with Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres, who makes a case for why voters should vote "yes" to Referendum 210 which will include some unsettling numbers on the disparity between what Miami-Dade teachers earn compared to the national average. The need for better school safety will also be discussed.

Guest:   Dr. Jose L. Dotres/MIAMI-DADE SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT

By Jim DeFede
 

Facing South Florida: Midterm Elections -- The Bigger Picture

Jim takes a closer look at the bigger picture and the implications of the midterms in extended interviews with the Editorial Page Editors of both the Miami Herald and the Sun Sentinel.

By Jim DeFede
 

Facing South Florida: Last day for early voting

Jim gives a quick look at early voting numbers on the last day. Pools are open until 7 p.m. Tomorrow they are closed. Tuesday is Election Day. 

And CBS4 NEXT Weather meterologist Jennifer Correa says to expect intermittent, breezy showers.

 

By Jim DeFede
 

Facing South Florida: One-on-One with Karla Hernandez

Jim speaks with the democratic lieutenant governor candidate. Requests for an interview from Republican lieutenant governor Jeanette Nunez were refused.

Guest:   Karla Hernandez/(D) LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR CANDIDATE

By Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

