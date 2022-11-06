Facing South Florida: Teri Hornstein reports live from Trump rally in southwest Miami

Facing South Florida: Teri Hornstein reports live from Trump rally in southwest Miamiget the free app
CBS4's Jim DeFede checks in with Teri Hornstein reporting live Sunday morning from a Trump rally for Sen. Marco Rubio in southwest Miami.
Also, get a quick look at Southwest Regional Library in Pembroke Pines for the final day of in-person early voting.
And throughout the day, CBS4's Next Weather Meteorologist Jennifer Correa will have an hour-by-hour breakdown of what early voters can expect as well as a look ahead to the forecast for Election Day.
Guests: Nancy Ancrum/EDITORIAL PAGE EDITOR, MIAMI HERALD
Steve Bousquet/EDITORIAL PAGE EDITOR, SUN SENTINEL
Jim goes one-on-one with democrat Raquel Pacheco, a State Senate candidate, who is efforting to unseat incumbent republican Ileana Garcia.
Guest: Raquel Pacheco/(D) CANDIDATE, FL STATE SENATE DISTRICT 37
Jim goes one-on-one with Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres, who makes a case for why voters should vote "yes" to Referendum 210 which will include some unsettling numbers on the disparity between what Miami-Dade teachers earn compared to the national average. The need for better school safety will also be discussed.
Guest: Dr. Jose L. Dotres/MIAMI-DADE SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT
Jim takes a closer look at the bigger picture and the implications of the midterms in extended interviews with the Editorial Page Editors of both the Miami Herald and the Sun Sentinel.
Guests: Nancy Ancrum/EDITORIAL PAGE EDITOR, MIAMI HERALD
Steve Bousquet/EDITORIAL PAGE EDITOR, SUN SENTINEL
Jim gives a quick look at early voting numbers on the last day. Pools are open until 7 p.m. Tomorrow they are closed. Tuesday is Election Day.
And CBS4 NEXT Weather meterologist Jennifer Correa says to expect intermittent, breezy showers.
Jim speaks with the democratic lieutenant governor candidate. Requests for an interview from Republican lieutenant governor Jeanette Nunez were refused.
Guest: Karla Hernandez/(D) LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR CANDIDATE