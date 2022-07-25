Continuing Coverage: Parkland school gunman sentencing trial - Week 2

Continuing Coverage: Parkland school gunman sentencing trial - Week 2get the free app
FORT LAUDERDALE - The sentencing trial for Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz continues this week.
Cruz, who pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder last October, is facing life in prison without parole or the death penalty.
Last week, the jury heard from a number of witnesses, including students and teachers who were in the 1200 building of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on the day of the attack and survivors who were injured.
Also taking the stand were law enforcement officers who were the first on the scene and the medical examiner who performed autopsies on several of those who died.