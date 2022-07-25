Watch CBS News

Continuing Coverage: Parkland school gunman sentencing trial - Week 2

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

FORT LAUDERDALE - The sentencing trial for Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz continues this week.

Cruz, who pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder last October, is facing life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

Last week, the jury heard from a number of witnesses, including students and teachers who were in the 1200 building of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on the day of the attack and survivors who were injured.

Also taking the stand were law enforcement officers who were the first on the scene and the medical examiner who performed autopsies on several of those who died.

 

Broward County CSI Miguel Suarez testifies

1.png
Miguel Suarez
By CBS Miami Team
 

Former MSD student Justin Colton begins testimony in Week 2 of Parkland sentencing trial

1.png
Justin Colton
By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.