Super Bowl 2019: Live stream pregame coverage before Patriots vs. Rams





The 2019 Super Bowl is finally here. The NFL championship game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams is coming up, with kick-off set for 6:30 p.m. ET in Atlanta.

The teams are on the field Tom Brady and the Patriots have taken the field at Mercedes-Benz stadium. Warm-ups are underway as the two teams get ready for kick off at Super Bowl LIII. The 🐐 has taken the field for the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/aC7Lnu5z77 — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) February 3, 2019

Rams, Patriots players depart for Mercedes-Benz Stadium Bill Belichick enters Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Super Bowl LIII CBS Players from both teams have boarded their respective busses en route to their date at Super Bowl LIII. Moments ago the busses arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tom Brady was seen entering the stadium with headphones and sunglasses. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walked in just behind his players.

Super Bowl latest line and betting odds What's the line on Super Bowl LIII? As of noon on Super Bowl Sunday, the latest line is either New England -2 or -2.5, depending on the betting house. Either way, New England is at least a 2-point favorite to win the 2019 Super Bowl. The Super Bowl line opened with the Rams as a surprising 1-point favorite on Championship Sunday. That changed almost immediately after the opening line was posted. Early last week, the Patriots were 2.5-point favorites. That's where the line has mostly stayed at most sportsbook locations, though Rams +3 and Patriots -2 has been seen in some betting circles, as well. Super Bowl 2019 odds According to the latest odds on Sportsline, the Patriots are -135 to win outright, meaning bettors must risk $135 to win $100. The Rams are +115 to win the moneyline, meaning a bet of $100 would win $115 plus the original bet. Over / Under for Rams - Patriots The over/under - betting on the total combined score of the game - opened at 58. As of game day, the over/under is now 56. When betting the over/under, you wager that the sum of both the Rams' and Patriots' score will be less than 56 (under) or more than 56 (over). If the combined scores equal 56, the house wins.

Security at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday night's drama will unfold at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta's new $2 billion crown jewel. The security plan has been two years in the making, with more than 40 law enforcement agencies overseeing a network with thousands of downtown security cameras, bomb-sniffing dogs and X-ray inspections of every truck delivery. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told CBS News there is no known threat against the Super Bowl. "It's a huge part of our culture and a lot of Americans and others will be tuning in on Sunday," she said. "As a result, we work very closely together to make sure it's a safe and secure day." Inside the stadium, fans gawk at a six-story video wall and the massive retractable roof. "Basically row one of the stadium, you encircle that, that's how big the opening is of the roof," said Scott Jenkins, the stadium's general manager. "And you need steel to be able to hang that video board." Inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. CBS News Opening the roof creates an optical illusion resembling a camera lens opening. Eight translucent panels -- each weighing 1 million poundws -- slide straight back. It takes eight minutes to close or open, start to finish. The game-time weather forecast looks promising for the roof to be open. Temperatures are expected to peak at a high of 59 degrees and a low of 42 degrees with only a 20 percent chance of precipitation. That's better than the snow Atlanta experienced last week.

President Trump says football is dangerous President Trump has had plenty to say about the NFL. In an interview televised on "Face the Nation" Super Bowl Sunday, the President called football "dangerous" and said he would have have a "hard time" allowing his 12-year-old son Barron to play football amid growing concerns over the safety of the sport. Mr. Trump's relationship with the NFL has been fraught with tension during his time in office. Amid growing protests against racial injustice led by NFL players on the sidelines of pro games, the president has said players should be forced to stand as the national anthem played, claiming players were being disrespectful to the American flag and service members. The president of the NFL Players Association has vehemently disagreed. The NFL announced last week that concussions were down 29 percent in 2018, from 190 a year ago to 135 this season. Watch the President Trump interview on "Face the Nation"

Super Bowl halftime show Maroon 5 will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII halftime show. The band will be joined by rapper Travis Scott and Big Boi. Maroon 5 are a Los Angeles-based band best known for their hits, "She Will be Loved," "Moves like Jagger," "This Love" and more. While they have collaborated with other artists, they have not (yet) joined forces with either Travis Scott or Big Boi. The 2019 halftime show was without a headliner until less than three weeks ago when Maroon 5 was officially announced. Controversy immediately ensued, with critics calling on Maroon 5 to drop out of the show in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. A Change.org petition garnered more than 100,000 signatures. In a recent interview, frontman Adam Levine say he "expected" the controversy and spoke with "many people" before committing to perform in the NFL's big halftime show. Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott to perform at 2019 Super Bowl halftime show