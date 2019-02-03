Super Bowl 2019: Live stream pregame coverage before Patriots vs. Rams
The 2019 Super Bowl is finally here. The NFL championship game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams is coming up, with kick-off set for 6:30 p.m. ET in Atlanta.
The teams are on the field
Tom Brady and the Patriots have taken the field at Mercedes-Benz stadium. Warm-ups are underway as the two teams get ready for kick off at Super Bowl LIII.
Rams, Patriots players depart for Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Players from both teams have boarded their respective busses en route to their date at Super Bowl LIII. Moments ago the busses arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Tom Brady was seen entering the stadium with headphones and sunglasses. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walked in just behind his players.
What time does Super Bowl 2019 start?
The Super Bowl kickoff time is 6:30 p.m. ET. Coverage begins on CBS at 6 p.m. from Atlanta.
The pregame coverage will include the coin toss and the signing of the national anthem.
Who is singing the national anthem today?
This year, Gladys Knight will be singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the game. The gospel and R&B legend is best known for her hits "Midnight Train to Georgia" and "That's What Friends Are For."
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the anthem. If the timing is right, the F-16 jets should pass over as Knight is holding her final note.
How to watch Super Bowl LIII on TV
- Date: Feb. 3, 2019
- Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV coverage begins: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
- TV channel: CBS -- find your local station
How to stream the Super Bowl and watch without cable
- On the web: Watch online at CBSSports.com
- CBS Sports app: Download the CBS Sports app for phones, tablets and connected TV devices.
- CBS All Access: Subscribe to CBS All Access -- get a free, one-week trial.
- fuboTV: Stream live TV with fuboTV and get a free one-week trial
Super Bowl latest line and betting odds
What's the line on Super Bowl LIII?
As of noon on Super Bowl Sunday, the latest line is either New England -2 or -2.5, depending on the betting house. Either way, New England is at least a 2-point favorite to win the 2019 Super Bowl.
The Super Bowl line opened with the Rams as a surprising 1-point favorite on Championship Sunday. That changed almost immediately after the opening line was posted.
Early last week, the Patriots were 2.5-point favorites. That's where the line has mostly stayed at most sportsbook locations, though Rams +3 and Patriots -2 has been seen in some betting circles, as well.
Super Bowl 2019 odds
According to the latest odds on Sportsline, the Patriots are -135 to win outright, meaning bettors must risk $135 to win $100. The Rams are +115 to win the moneyline, meaning a bet of $100 would win $115 plus the original bet.
Over / Under for Rams - Patriots
The over/under - betting on the total combined score of the game - opened at 58. As of game day, the over/under is now 56.
When betting the over/under, you wager that the sum of both the Rams' and Patriots' score will be less than 56 (under) or more than 56 (over). If the combined scores equal 56, the house wins.
Security at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Sunday night's drama will unfold at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta's new $2 billion crown jewel.
The security plan has been two years in the making, with more than 40 law enforcement agencies overseeing a network with thousands of downtown security cameras, bomb-sniffing dogs and X-ray inspections of every truck delivery. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told CBS News there is no known threat against the Super Bowl.
"It's a huge part of our culture and a lot of Americans and others will be tuning in on Sunday," she said. "As a result, we work very closely together to make sure it's a safe and secure day."
Inside the stadium, fans gawk at a six-story video wall and the massive retractable roof.
"Basically row one of the stadium, you encircle that, that's how big the opening is of the roof," said Scott Jenkins, the stadium's general manager. "And you need steel to be able to hang that video board."
Opening the roof creates an optical illusion resembling a camera lens opening. Eight translucent panels -- each weighing 1 million poundws -- slide straight back. It takes eight minutes to close or open, start to finish.
The game-time weather forecast looks promising for the roof to be open. Temperatures are expected to peak at a high of 59 degrees and a low of 42 degrees with only a 20 percent chance of precipitation. That's better than the snow Atlanta experienced last week.
President Trump says football is dangerous
President Trump has had plenty to say about the NFL. In an interview televised on "Face the Nation" Super Bowl Sunday, the President called football "dangerous" and said he would have have a "hard time" allowing his 12-year-old son Barron to play football amid growing concerns over the safety of the sport.
Mr. Trump's relationship with the NFL has been fraught with tension during his time in office. Amid growing protests against racial injustice led by NFL players on the sidelines of pro games, the president has said players should be forced to stand as the national anthem played, claiming players were being disrespectful to the American flag and service members. The president of the NFL Players Association has vehemently disagreed.
The NFL announced last week that concussions were down 29 percent in 2018, from 190 a year ago to 135 this season.
Super Bowl 2019 predictions
It's the Super Bowl and everyone has an opinion. Seven of the eight pundits at CBS Sports are predicting a Patriots win. Here are some predictions from the CBS Sports team.
Pete Prisco: Patriots 24, Rams 20
"The Patriots don't blow out teams in the Super Bowl, and they won't here."
Jason La Canfora: Patriots 35, Rams 27"I see New England getting an early lead, the pressure getting to Jared Goff early, and the Rams playing much better in the second half to make it closer, but this result never really being in doubt."
Will Brinson: Patriots 31, Rams 28"The Rams defense has a Hall of Fame coordinator and a ton of talent, but they were 19th in DVOA this season."
More Super Bowl predictions:
- Jared Dubin: Patriots 30, Rams 26
- Ryan Wilson: Patriots 34, Rams 24
- John Breech: Rams 30, Patriots 27
- Sean Wagner-McGough: Patriots 34, Rams 24
- Tom Fornelli: Patriots 27, Rams 21
Super Bowl halftime show
Maroon 5 will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII halftime show. The band will be joined by rapper Travis Scott and Big Boi.
Maroon 5 are a Los Angeles-based band best known for their hits, "She Will be Loved," "Moves like Jagger," "This Love" and more. While they have collaborated with other artists, they have not (yet) joined forces with either Travis Scott or Big Boi.
The 2019 halftime show was without a headliner until less than three weeks ago when Maroon 5 was officially announced. Controversy immediately ensued, with critics calling on Maroon 5 to drop out of the show in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. A Change.org petition garnered more than 100,000 signatures.
In a recent interview, frontman Adam Levine say he "expected" the controversy and spoke with "many people" before committing to perform in the NFL's big halftime show.
Super Bowl winners by year
New England is playing in their ninth Super Bowl and hoping to take home their sixth Vince Lombardi trophy.
The last time the Rams were in a Super Bowl was 17 years ago in Super Bowl XXXVI, which featured the then-St. Louis Rams against the Patriots on Feb. 3, 2002. New England got the better of the Rams 20-17 with MVP honors going to quarterback Tom Brady.
Here are the results of the previous 52 Super Bowls, courtesy of CBS Sports.
Super Bowl winners, 1967 - 2018
|SUPER BOWL
|DATE
|SCORE
|MVP
|LII
|Feb. 4, 2018
|Philadelphia 41, New England 33
|Nick Foles
|LI
|Feb. 5, 2017
|New England 34, Atlanta 28 (OT)
|Tom Brady
|50
|Feb. 7, 2016
|Denver 24, Carolina 10
|Von Miller
|XLIX
|Feb. 1, 2015
|New England 28, Seattle 24
|Tom Brady
|XLVIII
|Feb. 2, 2014
|Seattle 43, Denver 8
|Malcolm Smith
|XLVII
|Feb. 3, 2013
|Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31
|Joe Flacco
|XLVI
|Feb. 5, 2012
|NY Giants 21, New England 17
|Eli Manning
|XLV
|Feb. 6, 2011
|Green Bay 31, Pittsburgh 25
|Aaron Rodgers
|XLIV
|Feb. 7, 2010
|New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17
|Drew Brees
|XLIII
|Feb. 1, 2009
|Pittsburgh 27, Arizona 23
|Santonio Holmes
|XLII
|Feb. 3, 2008
|NY Giants 17, New England 14
|Eli Manning
|XLI
|Feb. 4, 2007
|Indianapolis 29, Chicago 17
|Peyton Manning
|XL
|Feb. 5, 2006
|Pittsburgh 21, Seattle 10
|Hines Ward
|XXXIX
|Feb. 6, 2005
|New England 24, Philadelphia 21
|Deion Branch
|XXXVIII
|Feb. 1, 2004
|New England 32, Carolina 29
|Tom Brady
|XXXVII
|Jan. 26, 2003
|Tampa Bay 48, Oakland 21
|Dexter Jackson
|XXXVI
|Feb. 3, 2002
|New England 20, St. Louis 17
|Tom Brady
|XXXV
|Jan. 28, 2001
|Baltimore 34, NY Giants 7
|Ray Lewis
|XXXIV
|Jan. 30, 2000
|St. Louis 23, Tennessee 16
|Kurt Warner
|XXXIII
|Jan. 31, 1999
|Denver 34, Atlanta 19
|John Elway
|XXXII
|Jan. 25, 1998
|Denver 31, Green Bay 24
|Terrell Davis
|XXXI
|Jan. 26, 1997
|Green Bay 35, New England 21
|Desmond Howard
|XXX
|Jan. 28, 1996
|Dallas 27, Pittsburgh 17
|Larry Brown
|XXIX
|Jan. 29, 1995
|San Francisco 49, San Diego 26
|Steve Young
|XXVIII
|Jan. 30, 1994
|Dallas 30, Buffalo 13
|Emmitt Smith
|XXVII
|Jan. 31, 1993
|Dallas 52, Buffalo 17
|Troy Aikman
|XXVI
|Jan. 26, 1992
|Washington 37, Buffalo 24
|Mark Rypien
|XXV
|Jan. 27, 1991
|New York Giants 20, Buffalo 19
|Ottis Anderson
|XXIV
|Jan. 28, 1990
|San Francisco 55, Denver 10
|Joe Montana
|XXIII
|Jan. 22, 1989
|San Francisco 20, Cincinnati 16
|Jerry Rice
|XXII
|Jan. 31, 1988
|Washington 42, Denver 10
|Doug Williams
|XXI
|Jan. 25, 1987
|New York Giants 39, Denver 20
|Phil Simms
|XX
|Jan. 26, 1986
|Chicago 46, New England 10
|Richard Dent
|XIX
|Jan. 20, 1985
|San Francisco 38, Miami 16
|Joe Montana
|XVIII
|Jan. 22, 1984
|Los Angeles 38, Washington 9
|Marcus Allen
|XVII
|Jan. 30, 1983
|Washington 27, Miami 17
|John Riggins
|XVI
|Jan. 24, 1982
|San Francisco 26, Cincinnati 21
|Joe Montana
|XV
|Jan. 25, 1981
|Oakland 27, Philadelphia 10
|Jim Plunkett
|XIV
|Jan. 20, 1980
|Pittsburgh 31, Los Angeles 19
|Terry Bradshaw
|XIII
|Jan. 21, 1979
|Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31
|Terry Bradshaw
|XII
|Jan. 15, 1978
|Dallas 27, Denver 10
|H. Martin, R. White
|XI
|Jan. 9, 1977
|Oakland 32, Minnesota 14
|Fred Biletnikoff
|X
|Jan. 18, 1976
|Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17
|Lynn Swann
|IX
|Jan. 12, 1975
|Pittsburgh 16, Minnesota 6
|Franco Harris
|VIII
|Jan. 13, 1974
|Miami 24, Minnesota 7
|Larry Csonka
|VII
|Jan. 14, 1973
|Miami 14, Washington 7
|Jake Scott
|VI
|Jan. 16, 1972
|Dallas 24, Miami 3
|Roger Staubach
|V
|Jan. 17, 1971
|Baltimore 16, Dallas 13
|Chuck Howley
|IV
|Jan. 11, 1970
|Kansas City 23, Minnesota 7
|Len Dawson
|III
|Jan. 12, 1969
|NY Jets 16, Baltimore 7
|Joe Namath
|II
|Jan. 14, 1968
|Green Bay 33, Oakland 14
|Bart Starr
|I
|Jan. 15, 1967
|Green Bay 35, Kansas City 10
|Bart Starr