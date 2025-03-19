Watch CBS News

Yosemite open for summer reservations

For some families the summer means a trip to Yosemite, but staffing challenges are creating confusion. Brooke Smith, a Visit Yosemite Spokesperson, said the park is open and is ready for visitors to plan their trip during the summer season.
