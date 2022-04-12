Watch CBS News

With Tax Day nearing, how to avoid a penalty

With the tax filing deadline less than a week away, Jackson Hewitt chief tax information officer Mark Steber speaks with CBS2 News This Morning about what you need to do to ensure you get your taxes in on time and avoid a penalty.
