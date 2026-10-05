Will the Lakers Be Better Without LeBron James? w/ Mark Medina - Sports Central Showdown The NBA preseason is here, which means basketball is right around the corner! It's the beginning of a new era for the Los Angeles Lakers as they move on from the NBA's all-time leading scorer in LeBron James. But will the Lakers improve without LeBron on the team? NBA reporter for Forbes Sports Mark Medina thinks so, citing the Lakers newfound financial freedom to bring in players like Walker Kessler that better fit stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. ESPN+ broadcaster argues that the Lakers could have kept James for the money he's now being paid by the Philadelphia 76ers, while the Lakers still have glaring defensive issues to address. Alex Hutton hosts this purple-and-gold edition of the Sports Central Showdown.