Who Will Win the 2026 College Football Playoff? w/ Aaron Heisen - Sports Central Showdown The college football season has officially begun! Which school will rise to the top of the 12-team College Football Playoff format to win the national championship? Southern California News Group sports reporter Aaron Heisen declares that it's time for Dan Lanning, Dante Moore and the Oregon Ducks to finally break through and bring the first football title back to Eugene. ESPN+ broadcaster backs Steve Sarkisian, Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns to overcome their tough SEC schedule and get the program back to its golden standard. Tarek Fattal hosts, and wonders if Lanning or Sarkisian might leave for the NFL if they win it all in college, on this episode of the Sports Central Showdown.