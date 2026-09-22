Who Will Win Super Bowl LXI? - Sports Central Showdown The NFL season is BACK and in full swing! We tasked the Sports Central Showdown squad with seeing past the early season hype and overreactions and predicting who will lift the Vince Lombardi trophy at the end of Super Bowl 61. ESPN+ broadcaster Graham Metzker picks the Los Angeles Rams to win it on their home turf at SoFi Stadium once again, citing the combination of Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford's offense with new additions Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald and Trent McDuffie on defense. The Sporting Tribune writer Alex Hutton thinks the Buffalo Bills will win their first ever Super Bowl thanks to an improved supporting cast around superstar quarterback Josh Allen. Darren Haynes hosts, and looks forward to October when the Rams and Bills face off in LA, on this super edition of the Sports Central Showdown.