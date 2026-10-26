Who Will Win 2027 NBA MVP? + Finals, ROY Predictions w/ Tarek Fattal - Sports Central Showdown To celebrate the first week of the 2026-27 NBA season, the Sports Central Showdown squad runs through the association and project which team will win the championship and which players will take home major awards. ESPN+ broadcaster likes Los Angeles Lakers' super star Luka Doncic to take home his first MVP award, and forecasts the Clippers to win enough games to be in the postseason picture. The Sporting Tribune writer Alex Hutton thinks it will be a successful season in San Antonio, tabbing the Spurs to win it all and French sensation Victor Wembanyama to take MVP. Tarek Fattal hosts, and picks Chicago Bulls' Caleb Wilson to win Rookie of the Year, on this basketball edition of the Sports Central Showdown. More