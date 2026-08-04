Who is the WNBA GOAT? - Sports Central Showdown In honor of the 30th anniversary of the Women's National Basketball Association, this Sports Central Showdown focuses on finding the greatest player to ever grace the WNBA. ESPN+ broadcaster Graham Metzker opts for the reigning MVP from the Las Vegas Aces in A'ja Wilson. CBS LA's Jill Painter Lopez goes for the throwback option with Los Angeles Sparks legend Lisa Leslie. Alex Hutton hosts, and asks where the likes of Candace Parker, Maya Moore and Caitlin Clark land in the pantheon of great women's basketball players.