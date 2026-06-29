What’s the Best All-Star Game? w/ Jill Painter Lopez - Sports Central Showdown All-star games are where the best in the sports world shine the brightest, but what league has the best all-star game? Sports Central reporter Jill Painter Lopez argues in favor of the “Midsummer Classic” – A.K.A. the MLB All-Star Game with its storied history and Home Run Derby fun. ESPN+ broadcaster Graham Metzker says the new tweaks to the NBA All-Star Game bring it back to the top of the food chain along with the Slam Dunk contest. Chris Hayre hosts, and laments that the NFL Pro Bowl should still be king, in this episode of the Sports Central Showdown.