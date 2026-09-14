What's Better: NFL or College Football? - Sports Central Showdown The fall is here and football is in full swing at all levels! But what is the BEST brand of football, the NFL or college football? ESPN+ broadcaster Graham Metzker opts for the National Football League, arguing every game matters and the new era of college football is wiping out traditions with conference realignment and transfer portal chaos. The Sporting Tribune writer Alex Hutton says the fandom, affordability and large amount of games every week in college football pushes it over its professional competition. Darren M. Haynes hosts, and weighs in as a former college football player, on the Sports Central Showdown.