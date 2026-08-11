What is the NFL's Toughest Division? w/ Elisa Hernandez - Sports Central Showdown Football is back! With the NFL training camps wrapping up and the regular season quickly approaching, it's time to look at the league's toughest groups of teams. Former NFL Network and Denver Broncos reporter Elisa Hernandez argues that the NFC West is the best division, with the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. The Sporting Tribune writer opts for the AFC West and it's superior coaches like the Los Angeles Chargers' Jim Harbaugh and the Kansas City Chiefs' Andy Reid. Graham Metzker hosts, and wonders if there could be a Rams-Chargers Super Bowl this season in LA, in the latest Sports Central Showdown.