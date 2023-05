Weekend Roundup: Keith Haring art exhibit, Mainopoly, LA Zine Fest, Fiesta Mermosa Timeout Los Angeles editor Michael Juliano joins us to talk about his top picks for weekend activities in SoCal. These include the Keith Haring Art at the Board, ‘Mainopoly’ in Santa Monica, LA Zine Fest in Long Beach and Fiesta Hermosa in Hermosa Beach.