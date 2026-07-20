Was the 2026 FIFA World Cup the Best of All Time? - Sports Central Showdown With Lamine Yamal and Spain defeating Lionel Messi and Argentina in the final, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially finished. And after a month and a half of soccer stars like Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in the United States, Mexico and Canada, ESPN+ broadcaster Graham Metzker is ready to claim this year's tournament as the best World Cup yet. The Sporting Tribune writer Alex Hutton opts for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, with it's vuvuzelas and Spain's first championship. Chris Hayre hosts this soccer edition of the Sports Central Showdown.