Watch CBS News

Walker Canyon closed amid rich poppy bloom

Walker Canyon in Lake Elsinore will be closed to the public for the duration of the poppy bloom as a safety precaution and to prevent a repeat of the "nightmare" scenario that played out during the last "super bloom" four years ago.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.