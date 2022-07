Seen On TV

Seen on TV

Family members got together to remember 27-year-old Shawnkel Washington. CBSLA's Lauren Pozen reports.

Vigil held for woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Arlington Heights Family members got together to remember 27-year-old Shawnkel Washington. CBSLA's Lauren Pozen reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On