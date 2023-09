Seen On TV

Seen on TV

On Your Side

Elizabeth Wagmeister talks about Woody Allen at the Venice Film Festival, the upcoming Danny Masterson sentencing, and “The Equalizer 3”

Variety chief correspondent reviews Hollywood hot topics Elizabeth Wagmeister talks about Woody Allen at the Venice Film Festival, the upcoming Danny Masterson sentencing, and “The Equalizer 3”

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On