Seen On TV

Seen on TV

A man was shot outside the Westfield Valencia Town Center Wednesday night in an L.A. County sheriff's deputy-involved incident.

Valencia Town Center shooting: Suspect, deputy hospitalized A man was shot outside the Westfield Valencia Town Center Wednesday night in an L.A. County sheriff's deputy-involved incident.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On