USC vs. UCLA: Who Will Have the Better Football Season? w/ Ben Stevens - Sports Central Showdown The college football season is right around the corner, and both of LA's biggest schools are ready for a big season on the gridiron. But who will have the better season: USC or UCLA? 97.1 The Fan on-air host "Big Ten" Ben Stevens argues that this is the year for Lincoln Riley, Jayden Maiava and the USC Trojans to finally break through and qualify for the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. Meanwhile, ESPN+ broadcaster Graham Metzker says the bar is lower for Bob Chesney, Nico Iamaleava and the UCLA Bruins to make their fans happy. Darren M. Haynes hosts, and asks which Los Angeles school will take home the coveted Victory Bell from the Rose Bowl this season, in this edition of the Sports Central Showdown.