UNLV shooting victims identified, navigating holiday stress, tracking gusty conditions; The Rundown Investigators have identified two of the three victims killed in the shooting rampage at the University of Nevada - Las Vegas. All three victims were professors at the university's business school. A fourth victim, a visiting professor, is facing life-threatening injuries. Investigators are also warning educators nationwide after the suspect sent out 22 letters to teachers in a target list. Plus, LA County's Department of Mental Health is offering additional resources and services this holiday season to help those feeling anxious and stressed. And, we are tracking gusty weather conditions in many parts of Southern California.