Watch CBS News

Two fires break out in South LA Monday morning

SkyCAL flew over two fires in South LA early Monday morning. Crews first responded to a house fire around 5:45 a.m. when a second fire started 2 miles away in some rubbish. Both fires are under investigation.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.