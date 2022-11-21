Watch CBS News

Traffic violence victims remembered in Hollywood

Tena Ezzeddine reports from Hollywood, where friends and family members of Josh Markowitz, a 27-year-old hit-and-run victim, gathered in accordance with World Day of Remembrance to honor their lost loved one.
