Tow truck driver slams into cars, dog fosters needed, charges in Laguna Beach murder; The Rundown A tow truck driver is accused of slamming into multiple cars in South LA while driving under the influence, OC Animal Care is calling for volunteers to foster dogs amid the massive hangar fire in Tustin, and a man is charged in the death of a woman whose body was found in Laguna Beach. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.