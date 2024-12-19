Watch CBS News

Tips for stress-free holiday travel

Traveling during the holiday season can be stressful but it doesn’t have to be. One of the key things to remember is to pack smarter, not harder. Packing cubes and backpacks that have extra storage can help make traveling much easier.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.