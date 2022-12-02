Watch CBS News

The Long Beach International Tamales Festival

With Christmas just three few weeks away, Sal Flores and Alex Garcia are here to talk about a favorite holiday treat... tamales! The Long Beach International Tamales Festival takes place Dec. 4th from 12-7pm at Long Beach City College
