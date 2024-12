The LA Kings' holiday tradition honoring an employee tragically killed Christiana Duarte had just started a career with the Los Angeles Kings when she was tragically killed on Oct. 1, 2027. She was one of 60 people who died in the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas. Seven years later, the team she worked for carries on a tradition with her family -- one helping those struggling with homelessness during the holiday season.