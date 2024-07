Meet Dr. Taje Moreno, a.k.a. "The Hood Therapist" He comes from a past tied to gangs, prison and crime, but now, Dr. Taje Moreno is hustling to help people heal. KCAL News anchor, Chauncy Glover sat down with the man known as "the Hood Therapist" to find out how he's using his checkered past to break down mental barriers in communities of color.