Jamie Yuccas is in Las Vegas at Robert Irvine's Public House restaurant, where chef Irvine prepares a cowboy steak

Super Bowl preparations with chef Robert Irvine Jamie Yuccas is in Las Vegas at Robert Irvine's Public House restaurant, where chef Irvine prepares a cowboy steak

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On