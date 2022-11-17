Watch CBS News

Strong winds snap power pole in Sylmar

The high-powered winds sweeping through the Southland caused a power pole to snap in Sylmar Wednesday morning. As a result, several businesses and homes were evacuated as the pole leaned at a 30 degree angle over the structures.
