"Squishmallows" and Build-A-Bear sue each other over new product Build-A-Bear recently launched its own version of a viral pillow toy and was immediately hit was a lawsuit claiming the design was a "knock off" the original pillow from "squishmallows." In the lawsuit, the teddy bear shop is accused of copying the look, feel, and design of the pillows to cash in on its viral success. Build-A-Bear filed a counter suit arguing it's not against the law to put a cute, tiny face on a pillow.