SoCal storm, CSU strike next month, LA city and county affordable housing grant; The Rundown The first major storm of the season is moving through Southern California. Tomorrow is expected to be the wettest day of the week. Flooding is a big concern in many areas. Dani Ruberti is tracking the rain in your Next Weather. Plus, Cal-State union faculty and employees are planning a week-long strike next month. Also, the city and county of Los Angeles are getting more than 100 million dollars to help build more affordable housing, particularly in LA, Carson, and Lancaster. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.