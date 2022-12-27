Watch CBS News

Shoppers flood Southland stores for "return week"

Michele Gile reports from Santa Ana, one of the many places were Southland shoppers hit stores the day after Christmas to take advantage of deals and make necessary returns on unwanted presents or gifts that don't quite fit.
