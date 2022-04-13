Watch CBS News

Sherri Papini will admit to abduction hoax

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Sherri Papini will plead guilty to a single count of mail fraud and one count of making false statements. She was originally charged with 34 counts of mail fraud and one count of making false statements.
