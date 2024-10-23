She MD Podcast

Watch CBS News

World renown OBGYN Dr. Thais Alia-Badi hosts a weekly podcast "SHE MD" with designer and influencer Mary Alice Haney. The two women have come together to educate and empower women with the necessary tools to advocate for their medical needs.
