Seen On TV

Seen on TV

Los Angeles Sentinel correspondent Niele Anderson shares news highlights of architect Paul R. Williams and South LA’s bridge home project.

Sentinel Community Insider with Niele Anderson Los Angeles Sentinel correspondent Niele Anderson shares news highlights of architect Paul R. Williams and South LA’s bridge home project.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On