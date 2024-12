Season 17 of Rupaul's Drag Race Long time judge of Rupaul's Drag Race, Michelle Visage joins Amy Johnson to talk about the latest season of Rupaul's Drag Race. As the newest batch of Drag Queens get ready to compete for the title of America's Next Drag Superstar, Michelle Visage tells KCAL News about the growth of Rupaul's Drag Race over the last 16 seasons. Season 17 of Rupaul's Drag Race kicks off January 3rd!