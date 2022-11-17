Scientists team up with Google, public to help reef restoration Researchers are monitoring the sound of coral reefs to track their health - and now you can too. A healthy coral reef makes a certain amount of noise. An unhealthy one is silent because there's less activity. Scientists around the world have teamed up with Google and the public to help identify areas that need restoration. Dive teams capture coral sounds in marine-protected areas around the globe. Google puts it online so anyone can access.