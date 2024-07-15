Watch CBS News

RuPaul's DragCon comes to LA

Fenton Bailey, the World of Wonder Co-Founder and Executive Producer for RuPaul's DragCon, and Drag Queen Marina Summers join the studio to highlight the event heading to the Los Angeles Convention Center this weekend.
